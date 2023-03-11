SM Tanveer chairs 2nd meeting of austerity committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry SM Tanveer chaired the second meeting of the austerity committee, here at Chief Minister's Office on Saturday.

In the meeting, 61 cases were presented for approval by various departments. Fifty-one cases were related to purchase of new vehicles, and eight cases were about air conditioners for operational issues of public interest schemes. In view of the austerity policy, the meeting approved the purchase of new vehicles and air conditioners only for public interest schemes.

The committee rejected unnecessary cases and schemes for which funds were not available. Approval was given for purchase of new vehicles and air conditioners only for carrying out operational matters of public interest schemes.

The provincial minister for industries said that welfare schemes of common man should be carried forward while living within the limited resources. In a difficult economic situation, the country could not afford wasting resources; however, it would not stop work on schemes for the common man.

Full implementation of the austerity policy was being ensured in Punjab and the caretaker government would serve the people well in a short period of time. Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhatta, Special Secretary Finance and heads and senior officers of various provincial departments attended the meeting.