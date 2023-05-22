SM Tanveer chairs agriculture task force meeting

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting of the task force for agriculture here at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

Caretaker Provincial Minister Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal, Provincial Secretary Agriculture, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Zaka Ashraf, and agricultural experts attended the meeting, which finalised recommendations for promotion of agriculture in the province.

Addressing the meeting, SM Tanveer said the agriculture sector had immense potential. If promoted and protected properly, it could generate billions of rupees revenue, he added. He stressed the need to vigorously promote and support the vital sector that served as a cornerstone of national economy.

Successful harvest of wheat and cotton could significantly contribute to stabilising the economy, he added.

The minister said that despite allocation of substantial budget, various departments could not give tangible results, adding that task force members must take proactive measures including promotion of modern agricultural practices, boosting per acre yield and effectively tackling of challenges related to water scarcity.

SM Tanveer called for enhancing seed production and fostering increased participation from the private sector in agricultural research, besides developing a comprehensive action plan to facilitate agriculture sector.

