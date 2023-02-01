SM Tanveer promises all facilities to energy sector investors

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer said on Wednesday that all possible facilities would be provided to investors of the energy sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer said on Wednesday that all possible facilities would be provided to investors of the energy sector.

Chairing a meeting here at Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB), he considered various proposals for providing cheap electricity to Punjab Industrial Estates and Industrial Clusters.

The caretaker minister said that to keep the wheel of industry moving, energy projects would be completed on priority basis. He said that there was a huge scope for domestic and foreign investment in the energy sector. There were also vast opportunities for obtaining solar energy in Punjab. He directed the department to plan effectively for smooth supply of energy to industry in the province.

The board's Managing Director Sania Awais gave a detailed briefing about the performance, completed projects and future plans of the PPDB.

She said that 1,820-megawatt electricity had been added to the national grid with the completion of four power projects in Punjab. Foreign investment of $2.4 billion was made in these projects, which created 5,000 employment opportunities. He said that the Punjab Grid Company would be formed while Punjab Power Generation Policy 2023 had been prepared.

In the meeting, former MD NTDC Tahir Basharat Cheema and the relevant officers of the board participated.