UrduPoint.com

SM Tanveer Promises All Facilities To Energy Sector Investors

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

SM Tanveer promises all facilities to energy sector investors

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer said on Wednesday that all possible facilities would be provided to investors of the energy sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer said on Wednesday that all possible facilities would be provided to investors of the energy sector.

Chairing a meeting here at Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB), he considered various proposals for providing cheap electricity to Punjab Industrial Estates and Industrial Clusters.

The caretaker minister said that to keep the wheel of industry moving, energy projects would be completed on priority basis. He said that there was a huge scope for domestic and foreign investment in the energy sector. There were also vast opportunities for obtaining solar energy in Punjab. He directed the department to plan effectively for smooth supply of energy to industry in the province.

The board's Managing Director Sania Awais gave a detailed briefing about the performance, completed projects and future plans of the PPDB.

She said that 1,820-megawatt electricity had been added to the national grid with the completion of four power projects in Punjab. Foreign investment of $2.4 billion was made in these projects, which created 5,000 employment opportunities. He said that the Punjab Grid Company would be formed while Punjab Power Generation Policy 2023 had been prepared.

In the meeting, former MD NTDC Tahir Basharat Cheema and the relevant officers of the board participated.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Punjab Company Commerce All Industry Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023 ..

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023-2024 - Government

6 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - P ..

Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - President

8 minutes ago
 US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation ..

US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

8 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activitie ..

DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activities

6 minutes ago
 Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquar ..

Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquarter

6 minutes ago
 Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint ..

Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.