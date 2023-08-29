Open Menu

SM Tanveer Reviews Developmental Works In Bahawalpur Industrial Estate

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 09:24 PM

SM Tanveer reviews developmental works in Bahawalpur Industrial Estate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer visited Bahawalpur Industrial Estate (BIE) and reviewed the progress on the developmental works there.

Punjab Industries Department spokesman told media here on Tuesday that Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Vice President Chaudhry Jabbar, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and other relevant officers were also present.

The Provincial Minister directed the authorities concerned to gear-up developmental works in the BIE and to complete this task by the end of this year.

He was of the view that industrialization would reduce economic problems and create employment for the people, adding that BCCI should give suggestions regarding speeding up the process of industrialization.

Later, Provincial Minister visited the flood-affected areas of Bahawalpur district to review the flood situation, rescue operations and relief activities for the flood victims. He also visited health relief camp and a tent village and inspected the facilities being provided to the flood victims. The Provincial Minister also gave necessary instructions to the district administration about the rescue and relief activities.

