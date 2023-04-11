Close
SM Tanveer Reviews Measures To Control Smog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SM Tanveer reviews measures to control smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister Industries, Trade and Energy SM Tanveer here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review measures aimed at combating smog and controlling environmental pollution.

Secretary Environment Protection Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, DG Nadia Saqib, Additional Secretary of Industries and Trade, other officials and representatives from business community including President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) Kashif Anwar, Chairman of RITA Inamul Haq and owners of steel mills. The owners of steel mills committed to installing an emission control system in their factories by April 30.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer stressed the need for collective action to resolve the severe issue of smog and environmental pollution. He warned that strict action would be taken against factories which fail to install pollution control devices. He added that current state of pollution required practical measures to be taken.

The minister also urged the factories owners to take advantage of the loan facility providedunder Punjab Green Development Programme to ensure a pollution-free environment for futuregenerations.

