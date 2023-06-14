UrduPoint.com

SM Tanveer Reviews Mines And Mineral Dept Performance

Published June 14, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chaired a meeting to review the organizational structure, performance, and future regulations of the Mines and Mineral Department here at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Excise Minister Bilal Afzal, DG Mines Raja Mansoor and others also attended the meeting.

Secretary Babar Aman Babar briefed the meeting about department's performance and informed about the ongoing reforms, process of improvements in mining, and measures taken to increase revenue.

During the meeting, SM Tanveer highlighted the accomplishments of the Mines and Mineral Department and stated that it had successfully achieved Rs 12 billion revenue target for the current fiscal year. However, he added that by implementing an effective system of penalties and rewards within the department, it could aim even bigger revenue target up to Rs 40 billion per annum.

He said that Pakistan had abundant mineral resources and called for building a robust economy by harnessing them, adding that the department must promote the use of modern technology to fully utilize minerals wealth, besides adopting innovative approach beyond traditional methods to achieve its objectives.

Meanwhile, Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), following the provincial minister's directives, resolved all promotion cases and the recently promoted employees have expressed their gratitude to the minister and their Managing Director.

SM Tanveer advised PSIC employees to carry out their duties with diligence and commitment.

