SM Tanveer Reviews PBIT Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer said on Wednesday that new investment should be brought for stability of economy.

Chairing a meeting of the Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) here, he reviewed the upcoming 90-day plan of the Board.

The caretaker minister said that the Punjab Investment Board should continue its role to bring new investment into the province. "We have to work hard to achieve set targets," he added.

SM Tanveer said that in a short period of time, such measures would be taken which would help increase exports of the country.

PBIT Chief Executive Officer Jalal Hasan Khan briefed the meeting that 10 special economic zones had been proposed in Punjab out of which three had been approved while seven were in the pipeline.

