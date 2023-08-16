SM Tanveer visits Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer here on Wednesday visited the research institute, Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) to observe the research process in various departments of the institute's lab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer here on Wednesday visited the research institute, Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) to observe the research process in various departments of the institute's lab.

CEMB Director Professor Dr. Muazur Rehman gave a detailed briefing about the center's performance and future plans. The provincial minister was told that the center equipped with modern equipment and knowledge but there was a lack of resources. There were foreign qualified scientists in the institution who needed support.

While addressing the meeting, the Provincial Minister said that in order to achieve good results, the local scientists had to be given importance and to carry forward the research work with the collaboration of private sector.

An economic improvement plan had been made through promotion of modern agriculture and the results of agricultural research were being transferred to the farmers, he added.

SM Tanveer said that recently 40 research projects worth Rs 900 million had been approved by the Punjab Agriculture Research board. "Together, we will work to enhance research work and Punjab government will provide support in this regard," he assured.

Vice Chancellor Punjab University, Deputy Managing Director Punjab Seed Corporation and scientists of the institution participated in the briefing session.