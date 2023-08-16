Open Menu

SM Tanveer Visits Center For Excellence In Molecular Biology

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 10:07 PM

SM Tanveer visits Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology

Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer here on Wednesday visited the research institute, Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) to observe the research process in various departments of the institute's lab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer here on Wednesday visited the research institute, Center for Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) to observe the research process in various departments of the institute's lab.

CEMB Director Professor Dr. Muazur Rehman gave a detailed briefing about the center's performance and future plans. The provincial minister was told that the center equipped with modern equipment and knowledge but there was a lack of resources. There were foreign qualified scientists in the institution who needed support.

While addressing the meeting, the Provincial Minister said that in order to achieve good results, the local scientists had to be given importance and to carry forward the research work with the collaboration of private sector.

An economic improvement plan had been made through promotion of modern agriculture and the results of agricultural research were being transferred to the farmers, he added.

SM Tanveer said that recently 40 research projects worth Rs 900 million had been approved by the Punjab Agriculture Research board. "Together, we will work to enhance research work and Punjab government will provide support in this regard," he assured.

Vice Chancellor Punjab University, Deputy Managing Director Punjab Seed Corporation and scientists of the institution participated in the briefing session.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Commerce Industry Million

Recent Stories

One labourer killed in stone blasting incident

One labourer killed in stone blasting incident

13 minutes ago
 First lady for extensive awareness over timely dia ..

First lady for extensive awareness over timely diagnosis of breast cancer, remov ..

13 minutes ago
 Nine ACs transferred

Nine ACs transferred

4 minutes ago
 Pak-German health collaboration discussed

Pak-German health collaboration discussed

5 minutes ago
 KCDA launches environment-friendly campaign

KCDA launches environment-friendly campaign

5 minutes ago
 UAE announced the squad for NZ T20Is, Mohammad Was ..

UAE announced the squad for NZ T20Is, Mohammad Waseem will lead the UAE

38 minutes ago
CS Balochistan reviews essential rationalization o ..

CS Balochistan reviews essential rationalization of check posts on major highway ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police and UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation ..

Dubai Police and UAE Modern Pentathlon Federation sign MoU to enhance sport coop ..

42 minutes ago
 Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of ..

Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Moonis' secretary

1 hour ago
 Punjab police arrest 3 more dangerous POs

Punjab police arrest 3 more dangerous POs

1 hour ago
 Technical bid for construction of 30 MW Ghuwari HP ..

Technical bid for construction of 30 MW Ghuwari HPP opens

1 hour ago
 ISSI hosts intern university students

ISSI hosts intern university students

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business