SM Tanveer visits Intl Textile Asia Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer visited as the chief guest the 25th Silver Jubilee Exhibition of Textile Asia International Trade Fair here at Expo Center on Sunday.

The three-day (October 13 to 15) exhibition was organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and E -Commerce Gateway Pakistan. Around 450 foreign investors related to the textile sector from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, China and other countries participated in the exhibition.

The provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer cut the ribbon and inaugurated the exhibition, a part of the mega event. After inauguration, the provincial minister inspected the stalls set up in the exhibition .

Later, talking to the media on this occasion, Provincial Minister said that the participation of such a large number of foreign investors in the exhibition is a welcome sign . He said that the textile sector is very important for the national economy and creating employment opportunities, so the caretaker government is focusing on the promotion of the this sector. SM Tanveer said that the export of textile sector would be enhanced up to US $ 26 billion annually.

The provincial minister said that such exhibitions help in increasing exports and promoting economic activities. I congratulate the administration for organizing a wonderful exhibition.

Chairman E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan Dr. Khurshid Nizami briefed the minister about the exhibition.