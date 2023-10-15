Open Menu

SM Tanveer Visits Intl Textile Asia Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2023 | 10:00 PM

SM Tanveer visits Intl Textile Asia Expo

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer visited as the chief guest the 25th Silver Jubilee Exhibition of Textile Asia International Trade Fair here at Expo Center on Sunday.

The three-day (October 13 to 15) exhibition was organized by Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry and E -Commerce Gateway Pakistan. Around 450 foreign investors related to the textile sector from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, China and other countries participated in the exhibition.

The provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer cut the ribbon and inaugurated the exhibition, a part of the mega event. After inauguration, the provincial minister inspected the stalls set up in the exhibition .

Later, talking to the media on this occasion, Provincial Minister said that the participation of such a large number of foreign investors in the exhibition is a welcome sign . He said that the textile sector is very important for the national economy and creating employment opportunities, so the caretaker government is focusing on the promotion of the this sector. SM Tanveer said that the export of textile sector would be enhanced up to US $ 26 billion annually.

The provincial minister said that such exhibitions help in increasing exports and promoting economic activities. I congratulate the administration for organizing a wonderful exhibition.

Chairman E-Commerce Gateway Pakistan Dr. Khurshid Nizami briefed the minister about the exhibition.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports China Italy United Kingdom United States Chamber October Sunday Silver Commerce Textile Media Event From Government Industry Asia Billion Employment

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African ..

FNC Speaker meets Acting President of Pan-African Parliament

2 hours ago
 Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge ..

Dubai&#039;s IHC launches urgent relief airbridge to Lebanon and Egypt in light ..

2 hours ago
 Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gatherin ..

Expand North Star 2023 kicks off in Dubai gathering game-changing start-ups to a ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in Internati ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office participates in International Trade and Forfaiting Conf ..

3 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed opens expand North Star 2023, world&#039;s largest startup ..

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DW ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed leads celebratory march at DWTC on the occasion of Internat ..

3 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Australian counterpart discuss regional developments, effort ..

4 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assemb ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea on sid ..

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention to take part in GITEX Global 2023

4 hours ago
 FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Co ..

FNC Speaker meets Speaker of UK&#039;s House of Commons

4 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

5 hours ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business