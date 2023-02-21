(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Energy SM Tanveer on Tuesday reviewed problems of social security and delay in provision of electricity connection to textile sector.

He was chairing an important meeting here at Civil Secretariat. Provincial Secretary Industry and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, representatives of APTMA (All Pakistan Textile Mills Association), officers from departments of Energy and Labour, LESCO (Lahore Electric Supply Company), FESCO (Faisalabad), IESCO (Islamabad) and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

The Caretaker Provincial Minister said that the textile sector was an important sector for earning foreign exchange and creating employment opportunities. The problems of the textile sector which had key importance in the economy would be solved on priority basis.

He said the Punjab government would provide full cooperation for the immediate solution of the problems of providing electricity connection to the textile industry and would not allow the factories to be closed in any case.

SM Tanveer said, "I am available all the time to solve the problems of industrialists." He said that for the quick solution of the energy problems of the textile sector, workable plan would be chalked out with the consultation of stakeholders and a committee had also been formed for this purpose.

APTMA representatives said that due to energy problems, the textile industry was being closed.

The minister assured them of resolving their problems on priority basis.