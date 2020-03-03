UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small And Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) Providing Grants For Organizational Development

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 04:06 PM

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) providing grants for organizational development

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has taken the initiative to provide Organizational Development (OD) grant of up to Rs 500,000 per to each organization on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the countr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has taken the initiative to provide Organizational Development (OD) grant of up to Rs 500,000 per to each organization on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country.

The SMEDA has already invited application for the OD grants from Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) all across the Pakistan, official source said adding that the interested enterprises had been requested to submit their applications by March 24.

The grant aims at improving SMEs internal capacities in five core areas including financial management, employee management, regulatory compliance, production management, and general business management.

SMEDA's SME Grant Program offers funding to the eligible SMEs to pay for services of consultants or service providers, it added.

The project is being executed under SMEDA's National Business Development Program for SMEs (NBDP) programme across the country that offers different types of incentives to small and medium size businesses including provision of small grants, it said.

The focus of OD grant is to improve managerial efficiency and organizational systems of SMEs by offering support to acquire services in the areas such as accountingmanuals/software, financial management, resource planning, inventory management, regulatory compliance, human resource management, production planning, procurement planning, and general management.

The grants would be processed on first come first serve basis in 07 (seven)regions of Pakistan namely Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, according to the quotas allocated to each region based on Population Census 2017, grants will be awarded to the applicants securing minimum qualifying marks.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Enterprise March 2017 All From Employment

Recent Stories

Rana Sana Ullah challenges investigations by NAB, ..

8 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) declares BDS final ..

41 seconds ago

Gold price decreases Rs 150, traded at Rs 92,150 ..

43 seconds ago

Iranian Parliament Expected to Be Formed in Next 3 ..

46 seconds ago

Manrre Logistics Fund joins Nasdaq Dubai

22 minutes ago

Former Adviser to Iran's Foreign Minister Contract ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.