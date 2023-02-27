UrduPoint.com

Small And Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) To Organize Webinar Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 06:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organize a webinar on "How to sell on Daraz" for profitable business growth on February 28 (Tuesday).

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The programme will provide opportunities to SMEs n high trending and most demanding e-commerce tools and platforms.

The training provides information about introduction to e-commerce, introduction to daraz, signing up for daraz seller account, daraz ad creation guide and introduction to daraz live.

The SMEDA specifically encouraged Women to apply for webinars.

The training session would be attended by existing and potential SMEs, young entrepreneurs and SME owners and their staff.

