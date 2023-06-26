Open Menu

Small And Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) To Sign MoUs With Six Public Sector Organisations

Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to sign MoUs with six public sector organisations

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to sign six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with six public sector organizations to celebrate June 27 (Tuesday) as the World SME Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to sign six memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with six public sector organizations to celebrate June 27 (Tuesday) as the World SME Day. The signing ceremony would be attended by Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood, Federal Minister Industries and Production as chief guest.

The organisations joining the signing ceremony of MoUs included Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), Messaliha International Center for Arbitration and Dispute Resolution (MICADR), Urban Unit Government of the Punjab and Government of Gilgit Baltistan.

Talking to media here Monday, CEO SMEDA Farhan Aziz Khawaja highlighted the significance of World SME Day, and said that the United Nations General Assembly, in order to recognize and streamline the importance of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in any economy had declared 27 June as world MSME Day and the first MSME day was celebrated on 27th June 2017.

The objective of celebrating this day was to provide a platform for MSME owners to tell their stories of entrepreneurship and its challenges, while governments, international organizations and business support organizations show their commitment to supporting their development, he explained .

Khawaja added that World MSME Day 2023 focuses on galvanizing MSMEs worldwide by supporting women and youth entrepreneurship and resilient supply chain, in line with 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals.

He said, "SMEDA is going to celebrate MSME DAY by forging powerful alliances with esteemed organizations that share our vision for SME development, leading to the signing of groundbreaking MoUs."

