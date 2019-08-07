UrduPoint.com
Small Traders Asked To Benefit From Fix Tax Regime

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:12 PM

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced the draft of fixed tax scheme for small traders for their input and suggestions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced the draft of fixed tax scheme for small traders for their input and suggestions.

The draft was also available on its website in urdu and English and those small traders who were currently not in the tax net, should take benefit of this scheme to become taxpayers and play more effective role in the economic development of the country.

This was said by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) President Ahmed Hassan Moughal, while addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its President Liaquat Butt.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that by availing fixed tax scheme, small traders would not be subjected to audit process and would also get rid of many tax related issues.

He said that ICCI was in touch with CDA, MCI, FBR, Police, ICT Administrations and other business related organizations for resolving the key issues of business community.

He assured that Chamber would keep working hard for the redress of issues of F-10 Markaz and other markets.

Speaking at the occasion, Liaqat Butt, President, Traders Welfare Association, F-10 Markaz, Islamabad said that after Blue Area, F-10 Markaz was the second largest business center of Islamabad and urged that CDA and MCI for focusing on its development on modern lines.

He said that roads, footpaths and other infrastructure in F-10 was required to be upgraded to facilitate the growth of business activities.

