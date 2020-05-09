UrduPoint.com
Small Traders Calls For Clear Announcement Regarding Markets Opening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Small traders calls for clear announcement regarding markets opening

President All Pakistan Organization of Small Traders and Cottage Industries (APSTCI) Karachi Mahmood Hamid on Saturday said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should make a clear announcement regarding opening of markets in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2020 ) :President All Pakistan Organization of Small Traders and Cottage Industries (APSTCI) Karachi Mahmood Hamid on Saturday said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah should make a clear announcement regarding opening of markets in Sindh.

In a statement, Mahmood Hamid said that the traders were disappointed and they had been forced to starve when the Eid-ul-Fitr was approaching after the Holy month of Ramazan.

He said that the announcement of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to open smalls shops only in lanes/localities (Gali Mohalla) had disappointed the traders.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) should also be taken into confidence with regard to opening of markets in Sindh, he added.

