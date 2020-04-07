Small traders seek relief in Multan

Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique urged upon government to allow traders to open their shops as they would follow complete guidelines of social distancing and other precautionary measures

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique urged upon government to allow traders to open their shops as they would follow complete guidelines of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, Khawaja Suleman Siddique said that there were 6 million small traders in the country and among them nearly 3 million operate their businesses in rented shops. He urged the government to allow traders to open shops from 10am to 6pm.

He assured that the traders would completely follow social distancing.