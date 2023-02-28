UrduPoint.com

Smart Future Technologies, Huawei sign MoU for innovative ICT infrastructure solutions

Smart Future Technologies (SFT), and Huawei Technologies, Pakistan have decided to join hands to develop innovative ICT infrastructure solutions which would serve as a game-changer for the real estate industry in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):Smart Future Technologies (SFT), and Huawei Technologies, Pakistan have decided to join hands to develop innovative ICT infrastructure solutions which would serve as a game-changer for the real estate industry in Pakistan.

A delegation of SFT led by Brigadier (Retd) Arshad Kayani visited Huawei Office in Islamabad for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the purpose, said a news release.

Both companies will cooperate on smart destination development across architectural planning and construction execution phases by harnessing key technologies such as cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, data centre network, storage and servers, data centre facility, intelligent security surveillance system, and solar energy.

Furthermore, both companies will work in close coordination on the latest updates and development in smart technologies.

The SFT is a partner company of Habib Rafique Group Pvt. Limited (HRL Group) & Future Development Holdings (FDH) for Smart Cities projects like Capital Smart City and Lahore Smart City.

