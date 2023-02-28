UrduPoint.com

Smart Future Technologies (SFT) Signs MOU With Huawei

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Smart Future Technologies (SFT) signs MOU with Huawei

The Smart Future Technologies (SFT) team had visited the Huawei Office in Islamabad for MoU signing between the two companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):The Smart Future Technologies (SFT) team had visited the Huawei Office in Islamabad for MoU signing between the two companies.

Smart Future Technologies and Huawei Technologies Pakistan have decided to join hands for working together to develop innovative ICT infrastructure solutions that will serve as a game changer for the Real-Estate Industry in Pakistan.

The team was led by Head of Smart Technologies FHDL, Brigadier (R) Arshad Kayani. Smart Future Technologies PVT Limited (SFT) is a partner company of Habib Rafique Group Pvt. Limited (HRL Group) & Future Development Holdings (FDH) for Smart Cities projects like Capital Smart City and Lahore Smart City etc. Their systems deployed in "Smart Cities" connect people, things and processes to eventually permit our habitats to ensure quality living, said a press release.

Both SFT & Huawei teams look forward to working on key projects together going forward, with a focus on the Smart Community projects in Pakistan, where SFT Pakistan is the developer and Huawei is the lead technology OEM. Both the parties will cooperate on Smart Destination development across architectural planning and construction execution phases by harnessing key technologies such as Cloud Computing, Big Data, AI, Data Center Network, Storage, and Servers, Data Center Facility, Intelligent Security Surveillance System and Solar Energy, etc. Furthermore both companies will work in close coordination on latest updates and development in smart technologies.

