Smart lockdown is an ideal strategy:ADB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The Asia Development Bank (ADB) Wednesday commended the Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown strategy as being ideal in striking a balance between lives and livelihoods.

The ADB Vice President Shixin Chen, during a viral meeting with the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, also lauded the socioeconomic coverage extended to the marginalized section of the society.

He shared Asian Development Bank's commitment to continue its support in the future, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division, Mr. Khusro Bakhtiar, Country Director ADB, Ms. Xiaohang Yang, and the Executive Director, ADB, Shahid Mahmood also attended the meeting.

In his opening remarks, the Adviser Finance appreciated the strong support extended by the ADB for fight against Covid-19.

The Adviser acknowledged ADB's long standing partnership and firm commitment towards Pakistan to bring about essential reforms in priority areas like energy, transport, water and urban services, and the social sector.

The Adviser Finance shared a brief overview on the current economic situation and highlighted the measures taken by the Government to protect the vulnerable from the pandemic.

The government had to shift from its pre-Covid fiscal tightening in order to provide relief to the masses and businesses during these testing times.

He said, ADB's support to the Ehsaas Program was appreciated and areas of mutual interest, like effective resource mobilization and enhancing domestic productivity, were discussed for future collaboration.