Smart WASA Project Introduced To Facilitate Consumers: Shoaib Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has introduced Smart WASA project to improve efficiency, reduce water wastage and enhance service delivery in water management system by digitalizing its affairs to facilitate the consumers at maximum extent

Addressing a seminar on “Smart WASA Project”, Deputy Managing Director (Admin) Shoaib Rasheed said that WASA was striving to enhance performance of its departments and in this connection, it completed computerization of financial operations, cost estimation, revenue recovery, water supply, leakage control and other services.

He said that WASA Faisalabad is transitioning into a Smart WASA system with technical and financial support from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

He said that three water tanks in Babar Chowk, Fawara Chowk and Gulistan Colony were already integrated into the computerized system while Madina Town's water tank was recently added to the project.

The new digital system would allow real-time monitoring of water distribution, usage, storage, and leakage prevention, he added.

JICA expert team leader Mr. Dairako delivered a keynote lecture on water supply sector management whereas other team members provided a detailed briefing on the computerized system and its functionality.

