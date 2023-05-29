SMBR chairs meeting about pending mutation cases

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired the second meeting regarding pending mutation cases across all districts of Punjab at his office here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired the second meeting regarding pending mutation cases across all districts of Punjab at his office here on Monday.

The meeting was also attended by Tariq Qurashi, Member (Taxes), Saira Umar, Director General of the Punjab Land Record Authority, Romaan Burana, Deputy Secretary (Staff) and Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-General) Lahore.

Member (Taxes) and DG Punjab Land Record Authority informed the meeting that all the commissioners and deputy commissioners had been requested to dispose of pending mutation cases in their respective districts and divisions. The process of approving pending mutation cases in all districts had already commenced, he added.

The SMBR suggested that a four-member committee under the leadership of deputy commissioners be set up to oversee pending transfers. The committee should include ADC (Revenue), Assistant Commissioners, Sub Registrars, and officers of the Punjab Land Record Authority. He emphasized that the delay in the disposal of pending mutation cases after payment of registration fees was unjustifiable and an added burden on the public.

While issuing strict orders regarding the disposal of pending mutation cases, the SMBR noted that the transfer process should be completed within seven days without fail.

Any revenue officers or officials who fail to complete pending transfers within the specified time frame would face action under the PEEDA Act, and corruption or blackmailing in the transfer process would not be tolerated. He urged district heads and relevant offices to assess progress daily by conducting surprise visits and keeping the BoR updated on daily progress. The board of revenue was actively monitoring all districts daily, he added.

He warned that officers and employees involved in corruption, nepotism, or incompetence would be immediately transferred from their branches. The commissioners and deputy commissioners should ensure effective implementation of all pending mutation cases within seven days and make arrangements to deliver property documents to citizens' doorstep after the property's transfer, he stressed.

He also instructed the Director-General of the Land Record Authority to share the data of pending mutation cases with the commissioners and deputy commissioners every week and submit reports of officers who keep pending mutation cases to his office. He further stated that the BoR was working tirelessly to strengthen itself on modern lines, and it was also committed to resolving issues related to the public's revenue efficiently.