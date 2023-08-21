SMBR, Lahore Bar Association discuss e-registration, legal collaboration

Open Menu

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed and Lahore Bar Association (LBA) delegation led by its President Rana Intizar Hussain discussed in details the matters pertaining to e-registration and legal collaboration, here on Monday.

Prominent figures from legal fraternity, Director General of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA), Lahore's Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

PLRA Director General briefed the LBA delegation about the innovative e-registration initiative. The LBA President lauded this transformative project terming it a stride towards digitalization, which would modernize the legal landscape.

SMBR Nabil Javed assured the LBA of addressing the concerns raised by legal community, and recognizing their pivotal role in society. He also constituted a committee to be headed by DG PLRA for addressing the lawyers' apprehensions.

The meeting also delved into the extension of the manual registration deadline, deliberating on the matter with thoughtful consideration. Any final decision regarding the extension of the manual registration period would be taken after thorough consultation with the legal fraternity, he assured.

The SMBR also unveiled plans to enlist lawyers for public service through local commission. This innovative approach would involve recommendations from the Bar's President, fostering collaboration between legal expertise and civic duties. He also directed for arranging training seminars/sessions to enhance legal practitioners' proficiency in the domain of registration and to empower lawyers with the latest techniques, fostering an environment of mutual learning and growth.

