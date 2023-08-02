SMBR reviews Farid Court House reconstruction plan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting to review the PC-I for the reconstruction of Farid Court House here on Wednesday.

Attended by officers from the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab (IDAP) and P&W, the meeting focused on ensuring a comprehensive plan for the project.

The SMBR examined the PC-I and issued essential instructions to the officers concerned, adding that they should visit Farid Court House before finalizing the plan. He said that provision of adequate parking and a comfortable waiting room for citizens should be ensured in the plan.

Nabeel Javed stressed the importance of citizen-friendly facilities in government offices, such as proper seating and access to drinking water.

Regarding the construction of Land Record Centers across the province, the meeting discussed the project's progress. Nabeel Javed directed Secretary Shafqat Ullah to meet with DG PLRA (Punjab Land Revenue Authority) to avoid unnecessary delays.

The SMBR pledged to oversee the project's progress on daily basis, ensuring utmost transparency and responsible use of public funds. He emphasized that all legal aspects should be strictly followed, leaving no room for compromises on transparency.