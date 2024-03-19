SMBR Reviews Proposed Housing Schemes In 20 Districts
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed here Tuesday chaired a meeting to review progress on the priority projects of Punjab Chief Minister
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia, Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) DG Saira Umar and officials of various departments including Housing, Local Governments, Sports and PITB (Punjab Information Technology Board) attended the meeting.
The SMBR instructed the officials concerned to conduct an immediate survey of 51 proposed sites for new housing scheme, and complete this task in 15 days in 20 priority districts and submit the report. He that the sites should be reviewed as per the instructions of the Chief Minister. "Do not stay away from urban areas and take into account the provision of all basic needs. There are clear instructions of Punjab Chief Minister that state land will not be auctioned but utilized for public projects such as sports grounds, public parks and hospitals.
"
On this occasion, PLRA DG Saira Umar briefed the meeting about the Authority's ongoing projects and also highlighted land facility centers, Dastak app, monitoring dashboard, e-registration, progress in property transfer process for Overseas Pakistanis. She said that the mapping of locations under the PLUS project is underway.
SMBR Nabil Javed also instructed member Colonies to make revenue generation plan. Nabil Javed further said that Punjab Chief Minister's instructions are to increase revenue generation and not expenditure. He directed the participants to complete all the projects on time as no omission or unnecessary delay would be tolerated.
