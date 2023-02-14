UrduPoint.com

SMBR Visits Journalist Housing Colony Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 08:40 PM

SMBR visits Journalist Housing Colony Lahore

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed on Tuesday visited Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation (PJHF) Phase-1 Harbanspura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed on Tuesday visited Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation (PJHF) Phase-1 Harbanspura.

Chief Settlement Commissioner Shahid Niaz, Secretary S&R, ADC(R) Adnan Rasheed, AC (Shalimar) Sharina Juneju, Assistant Director PJHF Muhammad Adnan and others were also present.

President Lahore Press Club Muhammad Azam Chaudhry and other journalists warmly welcomed the SMBR. Deputy Managing Director Haseeb Zaidi gave a briefing to SMBR about PJHF.

The SMBR directed that the spadework including the plan and map of PJHF should be completed and policy be clarified. He asserted that no construction should be allowed in B block and strict action should be taken in case of any violation.

The SMBR asserted that the orders of the High Court would be strictly implemented and no negligence would be tolerated. He asked the ADC (R) to compile the data of those encroaching on government lands and strict action be taken against them.

Similarly, the limits of the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation should be determined immediately, he added and reiterated that those encroaching on government lands deserved no concession. He assured to resolve the problems of the journalists on a priority basis as the provision of a roof to the journalist community was the priority. The SMBR also visited different blocks of the PJHF.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Nabeel Government Court Housing

Recent Stories

Building community resilience through all-inclusiv ..

Building community resilience through all-inclusive approach key to effectively ..

2 minutes ago
 45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospita ..

45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust held

5 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal launches global 'Automation of Power of ..

FM Bilawal launches global 'Automation of Power of Attorney'

5 minutes ago
 Additional CS constitutes Cell to address people's ..

Additional CS constitutes Cell to address people's complaints

5 minutes ago
 Biden Announces Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Boei ..

Biden Announces Sale of More Than 200 US-Made Boeing Planes to Air India - State ..

5 minutes ago
 US Has No Evidence That Aerial Objects Were Gather ..

US Has No Evidence That Aerial Objects Were Gathering Intelligence For Other Cou ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.