SMBR visits Journalist Housing Colony Lahore

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed on Tuesday visited Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation (PJHF) Phase-1 Harbanspura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Nabeel Javed on Tuesday visited Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation (PJHF) Phase-1 Harbanspura.

Chief Settlement Commissioner Shahid Niaz, Secretary S&R, ADC(R) Adnan Rasheed, AC (Shalimar) Sharina Juneju, Assistant Director PJHF Muhammad Adnan and others were also present.

President Lahore Press Club Muhammad Azam Chaudhry and other journalists warmly welcomed the SMBR. Deputy Managing Director Haseeb Zaidi gave a briefing to SMBR about PJHF.

The SMBR directed that the spadework including the plan and map of PJHF should be completed and policy be clarified. He asserted that no construction should be allowed in B block and strict action should be taken in case of any violation.

The SMBR asserted that the orders of the High Court would be strictly implemented and no negligence would be tolerated. He asked the ADC (R) to compile the data of those encroaching on government lands and strict action be taken against them.

Similarly, the limits of the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation should be determined immediately, he added and reiterated that those encroaching on government lands deserved no concession. He assured to resolve the problems of the journalists on a priority basis as the provision of a roof to the journalist community was the priority. The SMBR also visited different blocks of the PJHF.