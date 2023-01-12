UrduPoint.com

SMC Participants Visit Rashakai SEZ

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The participants of 32nd Senior Management Course (SMC) have visited Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and reviewed development work in progress in the economic zones of the province.

The delegation was received by the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Adil Salahuddin and team of the Special Economic Zones and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects team, said a press release issued here.

