SME Development Plan To Revitalize SMEDA Approved
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 06:10 PM
The Business Plan 2024-27, developed by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been approved by SMEDA Board
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The business Plan 2024-27, developed by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) in compliance with the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, has been approved by SMEDA Board.
CEO SMEDA Socrat Aman Rana, while giving a detailed presentation to the board Members highlighted key features of the plan at a meeting held in chair with Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister Industries and Production, according to SMEDA spokesman here Monday.
The CEO informed that the Plan was based on the five points; Boosting Exports, Enhancing Access to Finance, Promoting Subcontracting, Fostering Women Development and Building Climate Resilience. The initiatives to be introduced under SMEDA Business Plan, he said, would be supporting SMEs to integrate into global value chains, enhancing their export capabilities, besides improving the bankability of SMEs to ensure better financial access and encouraging subcontracting to make SMEs an integral part of the global supply chain.
The Plan also bears measures for protecting SMEs from the impacts of climate change, he added and hoped that such measures would build up the capacity of SMEs to adapt the climate change.
The CEO SMEDA informed that the Chairman SMEDA Board Rana Tanveer Hussain and the other Board Members had expressed satisfaction over the plan and granted approval unanimously.
The meeting was attended by 6 Ex-officio Members from the government side and 4 members from the private sector. The Ex-officio Members included Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister Industries and Production (Chairman), Saif Anjum, Federal Secretary Industries and Production, Munir Ahmed, Sn. Joint Secretary Ministry of Finance, Mr. Aizaz Hussain, Chief Income Tax Policy, Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, Special Secretary Commerce and Socrat Aman Rana, CEO SMEDA. The members from private sector included Ms. Bushra Malik, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Sarwar, Alamgir Durrani and Ms. Aania Alam.
