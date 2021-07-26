UrduPoint.com
SME Sector Calls For Domestic Manufacturing Of Solar Panels

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has urged the government to arrange manufacturing of solar panels and facilitation of private sector to set up a plant in collaboration with Chinese investors for the purpose.

President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver has said, "when we can manufacture cell phones with collaboration why we cannot make solar panels".

He emphasized the need for solar panels to be manufactured in the country to make them affordable and available in abundance, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He said that imported solar panels are proving costly although the government has exempted it from duties. He said that it would be best to manufacture solar panels in our own country.

He said that domestic manufacturing of solar panels is the need of the hour to make it affordable for SMEs to install solar energy systems in their homes and factories.

Secondly, he has also proposed to make the installation of solar systems mandatory for new houses and factories as the country is facing shortage of electricity and accommodation of all consumers is difficult.

He said that solar energy would make life easy in the rural area, but the SME farmers are not in a position to install it as it is expensive for them. However, its manufacturing at domestic level and provision of subsidy on it will change the destiny of the SME farmers.

