SME Sector Problems Must Be Addressed Swiftly: Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce & Industry President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:47 PM

SME sector problems must be addressed swiftly: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry president

The problems confronted by the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector must be redressed expeditiously in order to revive economy on solid and sustainable basis, said Rana Sikandar-e-Azam, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The problems confronted by the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector must be redressed expeditiously in order to revive economy on solid and sustainable basis, said Rana Sikandar-e-Azam, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing an 'Awareness Session" on Duty & Tax Remission (DTRE)' here Tuesday, he claimed that Pakistan was facing issues of huge trade deficit.

He said that economic team of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to steer Pakistan from the situation. He alleged that recoveries were made immediately but refund claims had been pending for the last many years.

He also thanked Waqas Kashif Bajwa, Chief Manager SBP, who had been extending full cooperation in organising seminars on different subjects for benefit of local businesses community.

Later a documentary on the procedures for the payment of DTRE claims was also screened.

More Stories From Business

