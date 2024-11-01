Open Menu

SMEDA BoD Unanimously Approves Business Plan To Drive SME Growth, Export Expansion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 10:46 PM

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) 22nd Board of Directors on Friday unanimously approved a comprehensive the SMEDA business plan (2024-27) aimed at integrating SMEs into global value chains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) 22nd Board of Directors on Friday unanimously approved a comprehensive the SMEDA business plan (2024-27) aimed at integrating SMEs into global value chains.

The meeting was chaired by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, who granted approval for proposed amendments in SMEDA Ordinance 2002 in line with SOEs Act-2023, SMEDA Business Plan-2024-27 and the SME Development special Fund Rules-2024, said a news release.

Earlier, the CEO of SMEDA presented a detailed overview of the agenda items, with a special focus on the SMEDA Business Plan 2024-27.

He informed that under the Plan, SMEDA has developed initiatives to enable SMEs for integrating them into global value chain and thus enhancing exports of the country.

The plan would also enhance SMEs’ access to finance improving their bankability, he informed that the plan also includes effective measures to boost subcontracting, promote Women Entrepreneurship and protect SMEs from the impacts of climate change.

The SMEDA board expressed satisfaction with the plan and granted unanimous approval.

The meeting was attended by 6 Ex-officio members from the government side, whereas 4 members from the private sectors.

The Ex-officio members include Minister Industries and Production (Chairman) Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum,Sn. Joint Secretary Ministry of Finance Munir Ahmed, Chief Income Tax Policy Aizaz Hussain,Special Secretary Commerce Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, and CEO SMEDA Socrat Aman Rana.

The members from private sector include Ms. Bushra Malik, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Sarwar, Mr. Alamgir Durrani and Ms. Aania Alam.

More Stories From Business