SMEDA, CCP to collaborate for SME development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have agreed to join hands to create conducive policy environment for development of SME sector in the country.

In this connection, SMEDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farhan Aziz Khawaja and CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan held a brainstorming session here at SMEDA head office on Monday and derived a set of common goals for economic prosperity of the country through SME development.

Others who attended the meeting from both the organisations included Nadia Jehangir Seth, GM Policy Planning division and Sheharyar Tahir, Head External Relations Department of SMEDA. The CCP chairperson was accompanied by Ms Maryam Zafar, Joint Director of CCP on this occasion.

The CEO SMEDA proposed forming a joint group for ensuring achievements of the common goal of creating level playing field for sustainable growth of SMEs in the country. He also urged to exchange the research work conducted in both the organisations.

He said that SMEDA is going to launch its latest research report regarding Income Tax Regime on SMEs at Islamabad on coming Thursday. He hoped that the report would help government to ease income tax on SMEs.

Earlier, Rahat Kaunain Hassan highlighted the vision of her organization and said that CCP was striving hard to provide fair play for businesses to enhance economic efficiency and to protect consumers from anticompetitive practices. For this purpose, she said that the Commission was trying to enforce law without fear and favour for creating a level playing field for business in the country, the biggest part of which exists in the SME sector.

Ms. Nadia Jehangir Seth, GM SMEDA, gave a detailed presentation on SMEDA initiatives regarding promotion and development of SMEs. She also gave an overview of SME Policy-2021 and identified the areas of common interests for cohesion of SMEDA and CCP.

Heads of both the organisations vowed to raise voice for having conducive policy environment and easy access to finance for micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.