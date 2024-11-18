SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) In celebration of Women Entrepreneurship Day, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), has reaffirmed its dedication to uplifting women entrepreneurs of Pakistan by addressing the challenges they face.

This was the upshot of a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain and attended by Federal Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum and SMEDA CEO Socrat Aman Rana, here at SMEDA office on Monday.

They expressed a common commitment to create a conducive business environment for women entrepreneurs in the country.

Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain said, this year's celebration of the world women entrepreneurship day takes on special significance as SMEDA under patronage of MOIP is poised to introduce a transformative Women Entrepreneurship Policy, aimed at fostering growth, enhancing financial inclusion, and increasing market access for women entrepreneurs across the country.

Currently, only 10 percent of women entrepreneurs have access to formal markets, and just two percent utilize online marketplaces, he said.

Likewise, the 34 percent gender finance gap and the 3.2 percent share of SME lending directed to women-led enterprises points to significant room for financial inclusion, he said and informed that SMEDA is relentlessly working to bridge these gaps, empowering women entrepreneurs to realize their full potential and become key drivers of Pakistan’s economic future.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, praised SMEDA’s efforts to uplift women entrepreneurs and admired the resilience of Pakistani women.

“Women Entrepreneurship Day, he said celebrates the immense potential of Pakistan’s women, especially those in rural areas who sustain families and contribute significantly to the economy. The government is committed to breaking down barriers and fostering an ecosystem where women-led businesses can thrive,” he said.

Federal Secretary of Industries & Production, Saif Anjum, in his statement, underscored the ministry’s commitment to building supportive policies for women entrepreneurs. "Women Entrepreneurship Day, he said, reflects the pivotal role women play in shaping Pakistan’s economic landscape. He observed that contributions of business-women are driving innovation and job creation across the country.

SMEDA CEO Socrat Aman Rana, highlighted SMEDA’s role as a key partner for women entrepreneurs. “On Women Entrepreneurship Day, we honor the resilience and determination of Pakistan’s women entrepreneurs who drive change and fuel economic growth,” he said. He emphasized that SMEDA’s upcoming Women Entrepreneurship Policy will equip women with the tools and resources needed to solidify their role in shaping Pakistan’s economic future.

As Pakistan progresses towards an inclusive economic landscape, Women Entrepreneurship Day serves as a reminder of the untapped potential within the women-led business sector, he added and hoped that through continued support of SMEDA, women entrepreneurs would further be empowered to lead, innovate, and drive the nation’s growth.