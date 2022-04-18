SMEDA changes office timings

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), despite being an autonomous body, has revised the office timings in line with the Federal government decision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), despite being an autonomous body, has revised the office timings in line with the Federal government decision.

According to smeda spokesperson here Monday, SMEDA has been practicing five-days working from 9 am to 5:00 pm by observing Sundays and Saturdays as weekend.

This is first time in the history of SMEDA that 6 days working from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, having only Sunday as the day off, has been implemented. However, during holy month of Ramadan, a relaxation of one hour is permitted in the closing time. Therefore, during Ramadanul Mubarak, SMEDA offices, across the country, are working from 8 am to 3:00 p.m. including on Saturday.

After Ramadan, the offices would remain opened from Mondays to Saturdays from 8:00 am to 4: 00 pm.