Open Menu

SMEDA Chief Vows To Enhance Women Empowerment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 10:50 PM

SMEDA chief vows to enhance women empowerment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Socrat Aman Rana Saturday assured of full support to enhance women empowerment in line with this year's theme

of Women's day; Inspire Inclusion- Accelerate Action.

In a media statement here on the occasion of International Women's Day, the CEO also acknowledged the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan in driving growth, innovation and progress in the country.

He said, "At SMEDA, we are committed to empowering women economically and providing them with the necessary tools, training, and resources to succeed. We believe that women's economic empowerment is essential for achieving sustainable development and promoting gender equality.

"

He added that draft of the first ever Women Entrepreneurship Policy developed by SMEDA under guidance of the MoIP and in consultation with stakeholders would prove to be a game changer towards women's economic empowerment, once approved by the government.

Rana reaffirmed the commitment to enhance SMEDA's role in creating a more inclusive and equitable society where women have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed. He urged upon the private and public sector's leaders to work together for breaking down barriers, and promote women's leadership and participation in all sectors of the economy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier Leagu ..

Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead

6 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of gov ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..

6 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment ..

Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives

22 minutes ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

36 minutes ago
 Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish ..

Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet ho ..

Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan

2 hours ago
Arab League condemns violence targeting government ..

Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria

2 hours ago
 France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza ..

France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries

2 hours ago
 GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of Octob ..

GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat

3 hours ago
 Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Gl ..

Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heri ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business