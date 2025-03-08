SMEDA Chief Vows To Enhance Women Empowerment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 10:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer Socrat Aman Rana Saturday assured of full support to enhance women empowerment in line with this year's theme
of Women's day; Inspire Inclusion- Accelerate Action.
In a media statement here on the occasion of International Women's Day, the CEO also acknowledged the remarkable achievements of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan in driving growth, innovation and progress in the country.
He said, "At SMEDA, we are committed to empowering women economically and providing them with the necessary tools, training, and resources to succeed. We believe that women's economic empowerment is essential for achieving sustainable development and promoting gender equality.

He added that draft of the first ever Women Entrepreneurship Policy developed by SMEDA under guidance of the MoIP and in consultation with stakeholders would prove to be a game changer towards women's economic empowerment, once approved by the government.
Rana reaffirmed the commitment to enhance SMEDA's role in creating a more inclusive and equitable society where women have equal opportunities to thrive and succeed. He urged upon the private and public sector's leaders to work together for breaking down barriers, and promote women's leadership and participation in all sectors of the economy.
