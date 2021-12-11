SMEDA consultative session on capacity building of SMEs for professional business

The Consultant Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has termed Hyderabad an ideal hub for small and medium enterprises and emphasized the need of taking maximum advantage for promotion of business activities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The consultant Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has termed Hyderabad an ideal hub for small and medium enterprises and emphasized the need of taking maximum advantage for promotion of business activities.

Being the residential, industrial and agriculture city and nearest to the metropolitan city of Karachi, he said the business community of Hyderabad can enhance their business activities by taking advantage of seven routes which are leading to other cities of the country.

He expressed these remarks while addressing a consultative session with the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry held at HCSTSI Secretariat on Saturday under National Business Development Programme of Small Medial Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). The SMEDA has organized this one to one consultative session on the topic "Capacity building of SMEs for professional business".

Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui emphasized the need that the investors and industrialists can make investment in Hyderabad in the fields of real estate, transportation, industries, agriculture, livestock, minerals and handcrafts development as well as tourism.

Hyderabad is the city of the people of different languages, religions and culture and the businessmen of this city had great potential and possessed 60 years experience of small and medium enterprises and with little attention, they can enhance their business in other cities of the country, he added.

While appreciating the role and importance of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry, he informed that the Federal Ministry of Information and Technology has decided to give representation to HCSTSI among other stakeholders including universities of Hyderabad in the national center which will be established soon in Hyderabad for promotion of business activities.

While holding one to one sessions with businessmen, Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui guided them to resolve their issues and improve business with the support of value added, monitoring and online facilities.

The President HCSTSI Muhammad Altaf Memon appreciated the efforts of SMEDA for organizing one to one consultative session for business community adding that it will help the businessmen to learn new techniques for bringing improvement in their business.

The Convener HCSTSI Sub-Committee on SMEDA Daulat Ram Lohana highlighted the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

Among others, HCSTSI Senior Vice President Muhammad Idrees Memon, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Shafqatullah Memon, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Muhammad Shahid Kaimkhani, Muhammad Sharif Poonjani and Shaikh Shoukat Ali were also present on the occasion.