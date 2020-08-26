UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA Develops One-window Operation To Facilitate SME Startups

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

SMEDA develops one-window operation to facilitate SME startups

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has developed a One-Window programme to provide the prospective SMEs with the easiest way for starting up a business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has developed a One-Window programme to provide the prospective SMEs with the easiest way for starting up a business.

According a SMEDA spokesperson here on Wednesday, the programme titled as "SMEDA One Window" (SOW) is offering free business registration services with the regulatory authorities, including the registration with Tax Department, Employees Old age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) and Employees Social Security Institutions (ESSI) along with the support in Corporate Branding, Trademark and copyright processing.

It was noticed by the SMEDA through a survey that majority of start-ups and new ventures lost their energy and passion due to regulatory impediments and hectic process of business registration. Therefore, the SOW programme has been designed in a way that the persons intending to become an SME could go through a hassle-free process for completing the whole set of legal as well as promotional requirements.

It was notable the test operation of the SOW programme has been launched and the Business Startups and existing SMEs could approach SMEDA provincial offices or the exclusive website SOW@smeda.org.pk to avail of the required services.

The services to be offered under the SOW programme include registration of an SME with all of the concerned government authorities like Registrar of Partnership and SECP.

The spokesperson said that a number of the allied services which were normally not available under one roof were also available on demand at the SOW ,including designing of logo, letterhead, business card, webpage (with Hosting & Email), Social Media support, bank account opening, NTN registration, Trademark & Copy Right application filing, Sales Tax Registration, Provincial Revenue Board Registration (services), Membership of Chamber of Commerce & Industry and registration of social compliance institutions like EOBI and ESSI.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Social Media Bank Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

17 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

17 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

17 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

35 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

17 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.