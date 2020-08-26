SMEDA develops one-window operation to facilitate SME startups

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has developed a One-Window programme to provide the prospective SMEs with the easiest way for starting up a business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ):The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has developed a One-Window programme to provide the prospective SMEs with the easiest way for starting up a business.

According a SMEDA spokesperson here on Wednesday, the programme titled as "SMEDA One Window" (SOW) is offering free business registration services with the regulatory authorities, including the registration with Tax Department, Employees Old age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) and Employees Social Security Institutions (ESSI) along with the support in Corporate Branding, Trademark and copyright processing.

It was noticed by the SMEDA through a survey that majority of start-ups and new ventures lost their energy and passion due to regulatory impediments and hectic process of business registration. Therefore, the SOW programme has been designed in a way that the persons intending to become an SME could go through a hassle-free process for completing the whole set of legal as well as promotional requirements.

It was notable the test operation of the SOW programme has been launched and the Business Startups and existing SMEs could approach SMEDA provincial offices or the exclusive website SOW@smeda.org.pk to avail of the required services.

The services to be offered under the SOW programme include registration of an SME with all of the concerned government authorities like Registrar of Partnership and SECP.

The spokesperson said that a number of the allied services which were normally not available under one roof were also available on demand at the SOW ,including designing of logo, letterhead, business card, webpage (with Hosting & Email), Social Media support, bank account opening, NTN registration, Trademark & Copy Right application filing, Sales Tax Registration, Provincial Revenue Board Registration (services), Membership of Chamber of Commerce & Industry and registration of social compliance institutions like EOBI and ESSI.