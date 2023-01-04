UrduPoint.com

SMEDA, ECI To Organize Training On Tomorrow

Published January 04, 2023

SMEDA, ECI to organize training on tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Empowerment thru creative integration (ECI) organize a one-day training programme on "Human Resource Management for SMEs" for profitable business growth on January 05 (Thursday) tomorrow.

The session is being offered by SMEDA under National Business Development Programme (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend non-financial advisory services to small and medium businesses, according to a source in the authority.

The training programme is aimed at strengthening the HR system and will ultimately help them to achieve productivity, efficiency, market competitiveness and overall market growth.

The training benefits include capacity building, training material, and a certificate of participation.

The session will provide information about the need for HRM in SMEs, recruitment and selection strategies, and employee development and retention.

The programme would also highlight performance management and compensation, and recognition.

Women participants and women-owned SMEs are encouraged to apply.

The training session would be attended by SMEs owners and staff, potential entrepreneurs, and service providers in the HR function.

