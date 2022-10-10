UrduPoint.com

SMEDA Extends Date For 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' Grants (Round-II)

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has extended date up to October 18 (Tuesday) to receive applications for small business grants for "Growth Stage Start Up".

The maximum grant funding worth Rs500,000 would be given to each organization on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country, said a senior officer of SMEDA.

Talking to APP, he said that the Early Stage Start-Ups grant is aimed at providing financial support to the entrepreneurs to meet the capital or operating needs of their business.

The interested enterprises had been requested to submit their applications by October 18.

Women, person with disability, minorities, applicants from less developed districts, business related to Information Technology (IT), food Processing and Tourism sector are encouraged to apply, he added.

