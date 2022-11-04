UrduPoint.com

SMEDA Extends Date For 'Growth-Stage Start-Up' Grants (Round-II)

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has extended date to receive applications of small business for "Growth Stage Start Up Grant" up to November 14 (Monday).

The maximum grant funding worth Rs500,000 would be given to each organization on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country, said a senior officer of SMEDA.

Talking to APP, he said that the Early Stage Start-Ups grant is aimed at providing financial support to the entrepreneurs to meet the capital or operating needs of their business.

The interested enterprises had been requested to submit their applications by November 14.

Women, persons with disability, minorities, applicants from less developed districts, business related to Information Technology (IT), food processing and tourism sector are encouraged to apply, he added.

