SMEDA Extends Date To Submit Application For 'Early-Stage Start-Ups' Grants Upto Nov 22

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:45 PM

Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has extended the date of submitting applications for small business grants for "Early Stage Start Ups" up to November 22, 2021

Earlier SMEDA had announced a maximum grant of Rs 500,000 to each organization on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country, according to source in the Authority.

The Early Stage Start-Ups grant is aimed at providing financial support to the entrepreneurs to meet the capital or operating needs of their business.

SMEDA's Grant Programme offers funding to the eligible SMEs to acquire goods or services and business related software adding that maximum grant size is Rs500,000, or 80 percent of the total cost of goods and services.

The project is being executed under SMEDA's National Business Development Programme for SMEs (NBDP) programme across the country including provision of small grants, it said.

Women, person with disability, minorities and business from Information Technology (IT), food Processing, and Tourism sector are encouraged to apply.

