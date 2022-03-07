UrduPoint.com

SMEDA Gives Free Stalls To South Punjab Business Women

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 11:12 PM

SMEDA gives free stalls to south Punjab business women

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) provided 15 free stalls to the South Punjab Business Women at National Blue Fair held recently in Multan under aegis of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) provided 15 free stalls to the South Punjab Business Women at National Blue Fair held recently in Multan under aegis of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI).

Tania Buttar, Head Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell of SMEDA, told media men here on Monday that SMEDA had sponsored a full-fledged pavilion comprising 15 stalls which offered over 30 business women from remote areas of the South Punjab to display their products.

The 16th Stall, she said, was arranged as SMEDA information desk, which was furnished with the publications and promotional material regarding projects, products and SMEs facilitation services of SMEDA.

Tania Buttar said that on 2nd Day of the Trade Fair, Farrukh Mukhtar, Chairperson Fatima Group of Industries visited SMEDA Pavilion as guest of honor along with Fatima Hussain, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Multan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Business Punjab Chamber Women Commerce Media From Industry

Recent Stories

'Media has vital role in promoting tourism for eco ..

'Media has vital role in promoting tourism for economic development'

2 minutes ago
 At least 13 killed in shelling on Ukrainian indust ..

At least 13 killed in shelling on Ukrainian industrial bakery: rescuers

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to introduce tougher law on illegal or ..

Punjab govt to introduce tougher law on illegal organ transplant: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago
 Leicester defender Fofana signs new five-year deal ..

Leicester defender Fofana signs new five-year deal

2 minutes ago
 Mazari reaffirms national & int'l commitments for ..

Mazari reaffirms national & int'l commitments for protection of women rights

39 minutes ago
 At least 13 killed in shelling on Ukrainian indust ..

At least 13 killed in shelling on Ukrainian industrial bakery: rescuers

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>