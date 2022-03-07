SMEDA gives free stalls to south Punjab business women

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) provided 15 free stalls to the South Punjab Business Women at National Blue Fair held recently in Multan under aegis of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI).

Tania Buttar, Head Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell of SMEDA, told media men here on Monday that SMEDA had sponsored a full-fledged pavilion comprising 15 stalls which offered over 30 business women from remote areas of the South Punjab to display their products.

The 16th Stall, she said, was arranged as SMEDA information desk, which was furnished with the publications and promotional material regarding projects, products and SMEs facilitation services of SMEDA.

Tania Buttar said that on 2nd Day of the Trade Fair, Farrukh Mukhtar, Chairperson Fatima Group of Industries visited SMEDA Pavilion as guest of honor along with Fatima Hussain, President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Multan.