SMEDA Holds Awareness Session On 'Industry 4.0'
Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) conducted the 'Industry 4.0' training session for apparel and textile sector at the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) premises, here on Wednesday.
The session was attended by a large number of participants, including PRGMEA leadership and industry experts.
Presentations were delivered by Mubeen Abid from the Industry Support Cell, SMEDA, and Abdul Moiz from WIMETRIX, covering crucial insights into Industry 4.0 technologies and their application in the textile industry. The session generated strong interest from the participants, reflecting the sector's readiness for digital transformation.
The event was graced by Mukesh Kumar, Provincial Chief of SMEDA Sindh, who appreciated Mr. Mubeen's excellent work. Shaikh Shafiq Jhokwala, Patron-in-Chief PRGMEA, presented an Appreciation Crest to the SMEDA team leader Mr. Mukesh Kumar in recognition of SMEDA's contributions. Amir Amin Kothawala, Chairman Central PRGMEA, and Aamir Chottani, Chairman South Zone PRGMEA, also commended the efforts of the SMEDA team.
The workshop is a part of SMEDA’s ongoing commitment to advancing Industry 4.0 adoption and supporting Pakistan’s manufacturing sector in embracing digital transformation.
