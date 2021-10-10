SMEDA invites applications for 'Early-Stage Start-Ups' grants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has invited applications for small business grants for "Early Stage Start Ups" maximum to Rs500,000 to each organization on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country.

The Early Stage Start-Ups grant is aimed at providing financial support to the entrepreneurs to meet the capital or operating needs of their business, official source said adding that the interested enterprises had been requested to submit their applications by October 27.

SMEDA's Grant Programme offers funding to the eligible SMEs to acquire goods or services and business related software adding that maximum grant size is Rs500,000, or 80 percent of the total cost of goods and services.

The project is being executed under SMEDA's National Business Development Programme for SMEs (NBDP) programme across the country including provision of small grants, it said.

Women, person with disability, minorities and business from Information Technology (IT), food Processing, and Tourism sector are encouraged to apply.

