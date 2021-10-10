UrduPoint.com

SMEDA Invites Applications For 'Early-Stage Start-Ups' Grants

Muhammad Irfan 36 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

SMEDA invites applications for 'Early-Stage Start-Ups' grants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) has invited applications for small business grants for "Early Stage Start Ups" maximum to Rs500,000 to each organization on first come first served basis to promote and encourage SMEs sector of the country.

The Early Stage Start-Ups grant is aimed at providing financial support to the entrepreneurs to meet the capital or operating needs of their business, official source said adding that the interested enterprises had been requested to submit their applications by October 27.

SMEDA's Grant Programme offers funding to the eligible SMEs to acquire goods or services and business related software adding that maximum grant size is Rs500,000, or 80 percent of the total cost of goods and services.

The project is being executed under SMEDA's National Business Development Programme for SMEs (NBDP) programme across the country including provision of small grants, it said.

Women, person with disability, minorities and business from Information Technology (IT), food Processing, and Tourism sector are encouraged to apply.

/778/395

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Enterprise October From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promisi ..

Expo 2020 embodies GCC aspirations towards promising future: Abdullah bin Zayed

6 minutes ago
 UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

1 hour ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

2 hours ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.