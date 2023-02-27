SMEDA, Jazz Business to work for SMEs digitilisaiton

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ):The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Jazz Business would share their expertise to digitalise the SME sector for expediting economic development in the country.

The scope of collaboration in this regard was discussed at a joint meeting of the two organisations here at SMEDA Head Office on Monday.

SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Farhan Aziz Khawaja and the Jazz Chief Business Officer Syed Ali Naseer leading a seven-member Jazz Business delegation, represented their respective sides.

Ali Naseer said that the Jazz was known as a mobile telephone company but originally, it was one of the largest digital solutions provider company of Pakistan serving to enhance usage of the power of data in business development of many top class organisation.

He added that developed world was dominating over the global trade by utilizing the artificial intelligence through digitalization of the marketing system. He said, the COVID-19 crisis had revealed the significance of digitalisation also in the countries like Pakistan. He offered Jazz Technology and expertise to spur pace of SME development on modern way.

Earlier, SMEDA Chief Farhan Aziz Khawaja briefed the delegation about SMEDA services, projects and development initiatives for SME sector. He said, the SME sector direly needed to be documented and digitalized for which Jazz-Business expertise and technology could be highly helpful.

He suggested to develop a specific project in collaboration with Jazz-Business for digitalization of SMEDA and the SMEs of Pakistan. He proposed to hold a few more consultative sessions in this regard between experts of both the organizations.

It is notable that initially three sectors had been identified for mutual working, which included development of women entrepreneurship, Youth Business Incubation Centers and revival of the flood affected SMEs.

The Jazz-Business delegation included senior experts: Zahid Iqbal, Osman Chohan, Aatif Rauf, Hassan Toor and Muhammad Tariq. SMEDA senior management team comprising Ms. Nadia Jahangir Seth, Raja Hassnaien Javed, Mohammad Ashfaq, Javaid Afzal, Sheharyar Tahir and Liaqat Ali Gohar also attended the meeting.

