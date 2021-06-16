UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA Launch Training Series On Export-import Procedures

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:13 PM

SMEDA launch training series on export-import procedures

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), under its National Business Development Program (NBDP) launched a series of five Trainings of Trainers (TOT) for SMEs on "Export-Import Procedures" in federal and provincial capitals of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), under its National business Development Program (NBDP) launched a series of five Trainings of Trainers (TOT) for SMEs on "Export-Import Procedures" in Federal and provincial capitals of the country.

The first session of the three-day training concluded at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Addressing the session, SMEDA General Manager and Project Director Raja Hassanien Javed said that the programme was objectively designed for the Business Development Service Providers engaged in the direct service delivery to SMEs around import-export verticals. He said that the exports were considered to be a strong indicator of economic development in a country therefore a network of the trainers was being developed to enhance awareness on export-import procedures so that new start-ups could be created to promote foreign trade of Pakistan.

He appreciated the trainees for their commitment to learn and serve the SME sector and also applauded efforts of the project team for successful completion of the first training in Lahore.

On the occasion, Programme Director Syed Sohail Ahmed said that NBDP had planned to conduct similar nature of training in Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar & Quetta in the coming weeks for which registration was now open for all interested applicants and they could register for the upcoming TOTs in respective cities by visiting the NBDP website (nbdp.org.pk).

The first training session was attended by a total of 30 participants from service providers companies and the SMEs related to manufacturing, trading & services sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Exports Business Hotel Sohail Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

Masdar City attracts global and regional innovatio ..

3 minutes ago

SpaceX Ignored US Regulator's Warnings Before 2020 ..

55 seconds ago

Germany must 'crank it up' against Portugal, says ..

5 minutes ago

RCB announces 10% concession in outstanding proper ..

5 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Indonesia - USGS

5 minutes ago

Man shot dead in sargodha

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.