Open Menu

SMEDA Launches 10-year Cluster-based Development Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2024 | 07:15 PM

SMEDA launches 10-year cluster-based development plan

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA Monday evolved a 10-year Cluster-Based Development Plan for growth of the SMEs sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA Monday evolved a 10-year Cluster-Based Development Plan for growth of the SMEs sector.

Federal Secretary Industries and Production Dr. Fakhar e Alam Irfan unveiled the plan here at a ceremony arranged by SMEDA to revel international Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day. SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Socrat Aman Rana, GM (Policy & Planning) Ms. Nadia Jehangir Seth and GM (Outreach Division) Raja Hassanien Javed also addressed the ceremony.

On this occasion, Federal Secretary said, "Our nation’s economic landscape thrives on the dynamism of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), which play a pivotal role in driving growth, innovation, and job creation." He noted that the ten-year Cluster Based Plan for SMEs included five sectors- Fruits & Vegetable Processing, e-bike, Pharmaceutical, Sea Foods, and Marble & Granite. These studies, on these sectors, are a result of the collaboration between the SMEDA and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, guided by the consultation with private sector.

The plan has been meticulously charted based on the selected sectors potential for growth of exports and employments that also aligns with our Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) for 2020-25, he said adding that the given facilitative cluster-based development plan is the key to unlocking the tremendous potential within the SMEs, propelling us towards a path of lasting prosperity.

He hoped that the recommendations put forth in the reports are all pertinent and their implementation would definitely shape a better future of the SME sector.

To achieve all of this, he called for collaboration between the government, businesses, and citizens through regular consultations, feedback mechanisms, and transparency. He hoped that the visionary roadmap crafted by SMEDA would enhance exports, employments in the country.

Earlier, the SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Socrat Aman Rana explained SMEDA’s role in economic development of the country and highlighted the potential of five selected clusters in the plan.

He said that the potato cluster can generate US $ 339 million by value addition and the marble & granite cluster can achieve an annual value-addition of US $ 48 million. The seafood cluster's exports of US $ 456 million can multiply manifold, the e-bike cluster can surpass its current installed capacity of 1.3 million units, and the pharmaceuticals sector can become a globally preferred market, surpassing its FY22 exports of US $ 268.94 million, he added and acknowledged government support for SMEDA’s development initiatives including the establishment of a Rs 30 billion SME Fund, the development of SME Credit Rating Systems to improve access to finance, and a robust National Women Entrepreneurship Policy to economically empower women and youth.

Regarding SMEDA’s future plan, he said, "We aim to create one million new enterprises, generating six million jobs and contributing an additional US $ 3 billion in exports over the next five years." With these initiatives, SMEs' share in GDP is projected to increase to 44 percent, adding Rs 540 billion to the economy, he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Job Women Market All Government Share General Motors Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: ..

BISP provides unique identity to Pakistani women: Chairperson

36 seconds ago
 Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes wit ..

Pre-moonsoon rains begin in AJK: Mirpur lashes with downpour bringing Mercury do ..

40 seconds ago
 SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farmi ..

SAU, FAO sign MoU to boost climate-resilient farming, support small farmers

34 seconds ago
 Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seeke ..

Punjab Job Center registers over 600,000 job seekers, 76,000 employers

41 seconds ago
 Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar developmen ..

Rs 500 mln allocated for Dera-Allah-Yar development: MPA Hadiya

46 seconds ago
 Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, m ..

Traffic police in action against tinted glasses, music

9 minutes ago
Experts highlight importance of data for effective ..

Experts highlight importance of data for effective migrant management

7 minutes ago
 FESCO shutdown notice

FESCO shutdown notice

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

Rescue 1122 Sargodha performance report

7 minutes ago
 School set up to educate working children

School set up to educate working children

7 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

DC reviews arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram

7 minutes ago
 FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainw ..

FCCI worried over accumulation of sewage and rainwater on roads, in commercial c ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business