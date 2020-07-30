SMEDA launches knowledge sharing programme

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has launched a 'Knowledge Sharing Programme' to enhance expertise of its officials for SME development in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has launched a 'Knowledge Sharing Programme' to enhance expertise of its officials for SME development in the country.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, Under the programme, presentations were being organized every week on SME related research topics for SMEDA team by its resource persons.

In this regard, the Policy & Planning Division has been assigned responsibility of coordinating theactivity on regular basis.