SMEDA, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry organize seminar on business management

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), organised one-day seminar on business management

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), organised one-day seminar on business management.

Trainer Nasir Akhtar highlighted different aspect of business and suggested amicable solutions to disputes among businessmen and consumers.

Vice President MCCI Nadeem Ahmed Shiekh said that the seminar would surely help promote business activities.

SMEDA Business Coordinator Aleena Fiaz Durrani and a number of businessmen attended the event.