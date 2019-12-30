UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA, Multan Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Organize Seminar On Business Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

SMEDA, Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry organize seminar on business management

The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), organised one-day seminar on business management

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in collaboration with Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), organised one-day seminar on business management.

Trainer Nasir Akhtar highlighted different aspect of business and suggested amicable solutions to disputes among businessmen and consumers.

Vice President MCCI Nadeem Ahmed Shiekh said that the seminar would surely help promote business activities.

SMEDA Business Coordinator Aleena Fiaz Durrani and a number of businessmen attended the event.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Multan Business Nasir Enterprise Chamber Nadeem Ahmed Commerce Event Industry

Recent Stories

PM says 2020 will be the year of welfare of common ..

11 minutes ago

Upper house's body looks into environmental affect ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly Standing Committee summoned IG, ..

4 minutes ago

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari offers MQM ministries in Si ..

4 minutes ago

Dozens of Taliban Militants Killed in Operations i ..

4 minutes ago

Twenty Years of Putin in Power: How Russia and Its ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.