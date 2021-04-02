SMEDA, NBP to collaborate for SMEs development

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have decided to collaborate their resources for development of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ):The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have decided to collaborate their resources for development of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The Authority's spokesman told the media here on Friday that SMEDA Chief Executive Officer Hashim Raza and NBP President Arif Usmani agreed at a recent meeting to share their organisational strengths for enhancing SMEs' access to finances in the country.

Both the organisations, he added, were also going to enter into a formal agreement of mutual cooperation in this regard. The singing ceremony of the agreement would be held on Monday at the NBP head office.