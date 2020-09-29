SMEDA One-Window program starts working

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) One-Window has started operation to provide the prospective SMEs with the easiest way for starting up a business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) One-Window has started operation to provide the prospective SMEs with the easiest way for starting up a business.

According to a spokesperson, the SMEDA One-Window is offering free business registration services with the regulatory authorities including registration with the Tax department, Employees Old Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) and Employees Social Security Institutions along with the fullest support in Corporate Branding, Trademark and copyright processing.

It was brought into notice of SMEDA that majority of start-ups and new ventures lost their energy and passion due to regulatory impediments and hectic process of business registration. Therefore, the SMEDA) One-Window program has been designed in a way that the persons intending to become an SME could go through a hassle-free process for completing the whole set of legal as well as promotional requirements.

The spokesperson said that the business start-ups and existing SMEs could approach SMEDA provincial offices or the exclusive website of SMEDA to avail the required services.

The services to be offered under the program included registration of an SME with all the concerned government authorities like Registrar of Partnership and SECP. Further, a number of the allied services which were normally not available under one roof are also available on demand at SMEDA One-Window. Such services included designing of Logo, Letterhead, Business Card, Stamp, Webpage (with Hosting & Email), Social Media support, Bank Account opening, NTN registration, Trademark & Copy Right application filing, Sales Tax Registration, Provincial Revenue Board Registration (services), Membership of Chamber of Commerce & Industry and registration of social compliance institutions like EOBI and SSI.