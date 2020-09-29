UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SMEDA One-Window Program Starts Working

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:41 PM

SMEDA One-Window program starts working

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) One-Window has started operation to provide the prospective SMEs with the easiest way for starting up a business

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) One-Window has started operation to provide the prospective SMEs with the easiest way for starting up a business.

According to a spokesperson, the SMEDA One-Window is offering free business registration services with the regulatory authorities including registration with the Tax department, Employees Old Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) and Employees Social Security Institutions along with the fullest support in Corporate Branding, Trademark and copyright processing.

It was brought into notice of SMEDA that majority of start-ups and new ventures lost their energy and passion due to regulatory impediments and hectic process of business registration. Therefore, the SMEDA) One-Window program has been designed in a way that the persons intending to become an SME could go through a hassle-free process for completing the whole set of legal as well as promotional requirements.

The spokesperson said that the business start-ups and existing SMEs could approach SMEDA provincial offices or the exclusive website of SMEDA to avail the required services.

The services to be offered under the program included registration of an SME with all the concerned government authorities like Registrar of Partnership and SECP. Further, a number of the allied services which were normally not available under one roof are also available on demand at SMEDA One-Window. Such services included designing of Logo, Letterhead, Business Card, Stamp, Webpage (with Hosting & Email), Social Media support, Bank Account opening, NTN registration, Trademark & Copy Right application filing, Sales Tax Registration, Provincial Revenue Board Registration (services), Membership of Chamber of Commerce & Industry and registration of social compliance institutions like EOBI and SSI.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Social Media Bank Chamber Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

JPMorgan Chase fined $920 mn by US over market man ..

2 minutes ago

CBUAE Governor chairs 75th GCC Committee of Moneta ..

31 minutes ago

Collection of duties, taxes: Banks to remain open ..

2 minutes ago

US Mission to OSCE Urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

1 hour ago

Mechanisms for Resolving Situation in Karabakh Exi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.